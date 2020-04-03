Previous
Rescue Kitteh...! by bankmann
Rescue Kitteh...!

A couple of friends of mine started fostering rescue cats last year. I forget the name, but 'Stretch' seems like a good guess... ;-p

ESA - did I spell that right? - took this picture. And then I did stiff to it. This is the second one.
3rd April 2020 3rd Apr 20

Bankmann

