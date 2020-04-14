Previous
On The Home Office Front... by bankmann
Photo 2760

On The Home Office Front...

A rather boring Easter has reached its end and it's back to the office - just across the living room...
14th April 2020 14th Apr 20

Bankmann

@bankmann
Annie D ace
That's a very fancy and complex looking computer
April 14th, 2020  
