Out Amongst The Zombies...

In 2007 I lost my entire music collection. The external USB drive containing around 380 GB of music files, vinyl-rips, audiobooks and more, just keeled over and died. The fault seemed to be with the disk cabinet, so I pulled the hard drive out and tried to get it up and running. No such luck.



For some reason I just chucked the hard drive in a drawer and sort of forgot all about it. I took me almost two years to rebuild my collection, and much was lost forever. Or so I thought...



A few weeks ago, I found the hard drive in the drawer, and knowing that my friend Bigfoot had once performed miracles on a crashed disk... or at least made an epicly heroic attempt to do so... I asked him if he'd take a look.



And today, guess what?! He gave me my own little miracle. He's managed to rescue all files off the drive, and this afternoon we copied it all over to a brand new portable drive.



Damn, bu he's good! :-)