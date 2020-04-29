Gone Propeller, Dude...!

Hum...



Ok, time for a lesson in weird Norwegian slang...



'Being propeller' - or 'totally propeller' - means being a bit crazy, 'spin-wild' if you know? Drunk people can be that way, but you can be just plain 'geared', you know?



Of course, afterwards, you tend get a bit 'moped'... kinda 'flat', you know?





*snicker*