Previous
Next
Gone Propeller, Dude...! by bankmann
Photo 2785

Gone Propeller, Dude...!

Hum...

Ok, time for a lesson in weird Norwegian slang...

'Being propeller' - or 'totally propeller' - means being a bit crazy, 'spin-wild' if you know? Drunk people can be that way, but you can be just plain 'geared', you know?

Of course, afterwards, you tend get a bit 'moped'... kinda 'flat', you know?


*snicker*
29th April 2020 29th Apr 20

Bankmann

ace
@bankmann
Year Nine Wow, so that just started. Can't believe I've made it this far. First ambition for this year is to get out and about more...
764% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise