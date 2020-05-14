Previous
The Beard... by bankmann
Photo 2787

The Beard...

I have had a beard for a long time now. Not changing that habit any time soon. I tried to grow it longer, though. Turns out, it wants to grow sideways instead...
14th May 2020 14th May 20

Bankmann

