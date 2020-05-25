Previous
Between Something and Nothing by bankmann
Photo 2793

Between Something and Nothing

Could not convey the meaning
Of what this man has done
In a painting
On canvas
As the colors fading
They dictate my mood

- The Ocean Blue, 'Between Something and Nothing'
Bankmann

Photo Details

