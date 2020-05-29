Previous
Derailed... by bankmann
Photo 2802

Derailed...

I wanted to find a cool Emo quote.
That just got me depressed.
29th May 2020 29th May 20

Bankmann

Photo Details

Annie D ace
so much texture
May 30th, 2020  
Bankmann ace
@annied
I wanted a hint of mischievousness to show... I wonder if it worked...?
May 30th, 2020  
