Photo 2807
Stand Still, Stay Silent...
"Stand Still. Stay Silent." is a post-apocalyptic webcomic by the Finnish creator/artist Minna Sandberg.
It's one of the best I've ever come across, and it just keeps on getting better.
It's placed u a post-pandemic Scandinavia, where the industrial world has collapsed after a plague that almost wiped out humanity. Very fitting in these times.
Main web page:
https://www.sssscomic.com
First page of Book 1:
http://sssscomic.com/comic.php?page=1
1st June 2020
1st Jun 20
Tags
ghost
,
corridor
,
haunted
,
selfie
,
post-apocalyptic
,
stand still. stay silent.
,
minna sandberg
