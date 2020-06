"Stand Still. Stay Silent." is a post-apocalyptic webcomic by the Finnish creator/artist Minna Sandberg.It's one of the best I've ever come across, and it just keeps on getting better.It's placed u a post-pandemic Scandinavia, where the industrial world has collapsed after a plague that almost wiped out humanity. Very fitting in these times.Main web page: https://www.sssscomic.com First page of Book 1: http://sssscomic.com/comic.php?page=1