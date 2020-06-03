Sign up
Photo 2811
Staring...
I'm going in for mu treatment today.
I was supposed to do that last week, but allergy came in the way.
3rd June 2020
3rd Jun 20
Bankmann
ace
@bankmann
Year Nine Wow, so that just started. Can't believe I've made it this far. First ambition for this year is to get out and about more...
Tags
stare
,
eyes
,
selfie
