Previous
Next
Stains Of Time... by bankmann
Photo 2822

Stains Of Time...

Beneath the stains of time
The feelings disappear
You are someone else
I am still right here

- Johnny Cash, 'Hurt'
8th June 2020 8th Jun 20

Bankmann

ace
@bankmann
Year Nine Wow, so that just started. Can't believe I've made it this far. First ambition for this year is to get out and about more...
773% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise