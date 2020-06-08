Sign up
Photo 2822
Stains Of Time...
Beneath the stains of time
The feelings disappear
You are someone else
I am still right here
- Johnny Cash, 'Hurt'
8th June 2020
8th Jun 20
Bankmann
@bankmann
Year Nine Wow, so that just started. Can't believe I've made it this far. First ambition for this year is to get out and about more...
2969
photos
50
followers
67
following
2815
2816
2817
2818
2819
2820
2821
2822
Views
2
Album
365
Taken
9th June 2020 10:39am
Tags
time
,
glasses
,
face
,
old
,
beard
,
hurt
,
selfie
