It's Frikkin' Classic!

Remember that first game console you got?

Ok, ok, so the first I actually bought myself was a PlayStation 2. But the I picked up a PS One just for the heck of it. PS1 games came cheap, by then, right.



Just days ago I found out about the Playstation Classic; a miniature release of the original Playstation. At least just judging by the pictures. Ah... no, not really, though...



First off, it's an emulator, really. It only pretends to be a Playstation. Judging by it's specs (1.5GHz quad-core processor, 1GB RAM, 16GB storage) it should kick some spectacular hindquarters. But, meh... It's just so, that's all.



It comes with two controllers, HDMI video cable, and NO power adaptor. You need to use a spare USB charger, if you have one, but that needs to have enough juice to drive the console, something most telephone chargers won't have. Just so's you're warned.



It comes wit 20 preinstalled games, and no, you can't add more. But, as a nostalgia kick, it's kind of fun, and not very expensive.