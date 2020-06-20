Previous
Let Me Go, It's Summer! by bankmann
Let Me Go, It's Summer!

There's an old Swedish musical comedy from 1975, called "Släpp fångarne loss, det är vår!" ("Release the prisoners - it's spring!")

You wouldn't think, after more than three months of working from home, not actually visiting the office more than twice during that time, I'd actually look forward to a lengthy vacation. But I do.
20th June 2020

Bankmann

