Photo 2848
Let Me Go, It's Summer!
There's an old Swedish musical comedy from 1975, called "Släpp fångarne loss, det är vår!" ("Release the prisoners - it's spring!")
You wouldn't think, after more than three months of working from home, not actually visiting the office more than twice during that time, I'd actually look forward to a lengthy vacation. But I do.
20th June 2020
20th Jun 20
Bankmann
ace
@bankmann
Year Nine Wow, so that just started. Can't believe I've made it this far. First ambition for this year is to get out and about more...
Tags
work
,
action
,
bars
,
cell
,
prison
,
selfie
,
prisoner
