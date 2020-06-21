Computah Majicks...

A truly gratifying feeling of mastering.



I've had my current Mac for eleven years now - a Mac Pro from 2009. I upgraded the memory to 12GB, and four hard drives (2x 3TB, 2x 1,5TB). Until recently, I had no need to upgrade it further, but when I changed to a 33" screen, that changed. The graphics card doesn't really support it.



So I began looking into the possibility of upgrading to a better graphics card. I came across a video mentioning upgrading the operating system past what Apple actually 'allows' for this model. Turns out that it very possible to upgrade the machine's firmware from MacPro4,1 (2009) to MacPro5,1 (2010), which allows you to upgrade the operating system beyond 10.11 (El Capitan) to 10,14 (Mojave).



Mind you, a fair bit of hacking is involved, but following a path already walked by a few other, I did go through with it. And It worked! Woo-hoo! Ny poor eyesight made it a challenge - but one I mastered, even so. And now I can shop for a better graphics card, and maybe some more memory, even.



So, as Kryton from Red Dwarf would have put it: Ah... smug mode. :-)