When Nature's Your Enemy... by bankmann
When Nature's Your Enemy...

Imagine...
being a big bad troll, living in the woods and upon the mountains...
covered in lichen moss, grass, flowers, and the odd little tree...
and being allergic...
27th June 2020 27th Jun 20

Bankmann

ace
@bankmann
Year Nine Wow, so that just started. Can't believe I've made it this far. First ambition for this year is to get out and about more...
