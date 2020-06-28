Fumetti...

Previous
... is an Italian word for children's comics, a children’s periodical containing funny stories, adventures etc in the form of comic strips, according to the Cambridge Dictionary.

The term is also used to referred to an Italian genre of comics containing decidedly horrific and explicit adult material.

Go figure.
