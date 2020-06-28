Sign up
Photo 2874
Fumetti...
... is an Italian word for children's comics, a children’s periodical containing funny stories, adventures etc in the form of comic strips, according to the Cambridge Dictionary.
The term is also used to referred to an Italian genre of comics containing decidedly horrific and explicit adult material.
Go figure.
28th June 2020
28th Jun 20
0
0
Bankmann
ace
@bankmann
Year Nine Wow, so that just started. Can't believe I've made it this far. First ambition for this year is to get out and about more...
3025
photos
51
followers
68
following
787% complete
2867
2868
2869
2870
2871
2872
2873
2874
Views
3
Album
365
Taken
28th June 2020 10:28am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
horror
,
selfie
,
fumetti
