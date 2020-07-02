Previous
Not Cool... by bankmann
Photo 2881

Not Cool...

I ordered a 'new' graphics card for my Mac on Finn.No (like eBay in Norway).

This is what I found in the package that was delivered.

So not cool...
2nd July 2020

Bankmann

