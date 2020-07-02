Sign up
Photo 2881
Not Cool...
I ordered a 'new' graphics card for my Mac on Finn.No (like eBay in Norway).
This is what I found in the package that was delivered.
So not cool...
2nd July 2020
2nd Jul 20
Bankmann
@bankmann
Year Nine Wow, so that just started. Can't believe I've made it this far. First ambition for this year is to get out and about more...
3034
photos
51
followers
69
following
Tags
teddy
,
wtf
