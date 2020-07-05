Previous
Teardrops... by bankmann
Photo 2882

Teardrops...

I sit in my room
Looking out at the rain
My tears are like crystals,
They cover my window pane

- Deborah Harry, 'Teardrops'
5th July 2020 5th Jul 20

Bankmann

ace
@bankmann
Year Nine Wow, so that just started. Can't believe I've made it this far. First ambition for this year is to get out and about more...
