Photo 2882
Teardrops...
I sit in my room
Looking out at the rain
My tears are like crystals,
They cover my window pane
- Deborah Harry, 'Teardrops'
5th July 2020
5th Jul 20
Bankmann
@bankmann
Year Nine Wow, so that just started. Can't believe I've made it this far. First ambition for this year is to get out and about more...
Tags
face
,
death
,
dead
,
skull
,
selfie
