Previous
Next
Bussload Of Faith (II) by bankmann
Photo 2882

Bussload Of Faith (II)

You can depend on cruelty
crudity of thought and sound
You can depend on the worst always happening
you need a busload of faith to get by, ha

- Lou Reed, 'Busload of Faith'


(Bussload Of Faith (I): https://365project.org/bankmann/365/2020-02-24)
7th July 2020 7th Jul 20

Bankmann

ace
@bankmann
Year Nine Wow, so that just started. Can't believe I've made it this far. First ambition for this year is to get out and about more...
790% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise