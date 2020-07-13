Sign up
Farmer...
When the motif comes to the office,
To dig for a byte you would have a swimming pool,
Say unto him, Behold, thou art my colleague!
In front of it, the problem sinks.
Well, he wouldn't wear his eyes.
- Siddharta, 'Farmer' (mangled into English by Google Translate)
*snicker*
13th July 2020
13th Jul 20
Bankmann
@bankmann
Year Nine Wow, so that just started. Can't believe I've made it this far. First ambition for this year is to get out and about more...
Tags
farmer
,
lost in translation
,
mangled lyrics
,
stew hat
