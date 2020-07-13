Previous
Next
Farmer... by bankmann
Photo 2893

Farmer...

When the motif comes to the office,
To dig for a byte you would have a swimming pool,
Say unto him, Behold, thou art my colleague!
In front of it, the problem sinks.
Well, he wouldn't wear his eyes.


- Siddharta, 'Farmer' (mangled into English by Google Translate)

*snicker*
13th July 2020 13th Jul 20

Bankmann

ace
@bankmann
Year Nine Wow, so that just started. Can't believe I've made it this far. First ambition for this year is to get out and about more...
792% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise