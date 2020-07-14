Sign up
Photo 2894
Careful What You Ask For...
Do you want me to do
Don't take me for a fool
I'm only happy man
I jump out of the can
I jump out of the bottle
I do the double bubble
- Yello, 'Waba Daba'
14th July 2020
14th Jul 20
Bankmann
ace
@bankmann
Year Nine Wow, so that just started. Can't believe I've made it this far. First ambition for this year is to get out and about more...
3049
photos
51
followers
69
following
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
13th July 2020 9:51pm
Tags
teeth
,
blue
,
weird
,
scary
,
grin
,
selfie
,
leer
