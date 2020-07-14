Previous
Careful What You Ask For... by bankmann
Photo 2894

Careful What You Ask For...

Do you want me to do
Don't take me for a fool
I'm only happy man
I jump out of the can
I jump out of the bottle
I do the double bubble

- Yello, 'Waba Daba'
14th July 2020 14th Jul 20

Bankmann

ace
@bankmann
Year Nine Wow, so that just started. Can't believe I've made it this far. First ambition for this year is to get out and about more...
792% complete

