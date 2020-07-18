Previous
Next
Almost Half A Century... by bankmann
Photo 2898

Almost Half A Century...

My...! How time flies...!
Next year it'll be 50 since this audio tape cassette was released... I was about four at the time...

I'm converting old tapes to digital. Some of them have held up quite remarkably well. Others, not so much. This one wasn't the worst, but neither was it the best. Far, far from it.
18th July 2020 18th Jul 20

Bankmann

ace
@bankmann
Year Nine Wow, so that just started. Can't believe I've made it this far. First ambition for this year is to get out and about more...
793% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jenn
Very creative!
July 18th, 2020  
Bankmann ace
@missjenn
Thank you! :-)
July 18th, 2020  
Saxa van Eijnsbergen ace
We've got several here too, in those cassette decks, you know, with a clear cover so you can read the titles. The children have been investigating them I think as some of the tape has been pulled out. But you must be wrong about almost half a century, that's only a couple of years ago cassette, wasn't it?! ;-)
July 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise