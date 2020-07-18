Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2898
Almost Half A Century...
My...! How time flies...!
Next year it'll be 50 since this audio tape cassette was released... I was about four at the time...
I'm converting old tapes to digital. Some of them have held up quite remarkably well. Others, not so much. This one wasn't the worst, but neither was it the best. Far, far from it.
18th July 2020
18th Jul 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Bankmann
ace
@bankmann
Year Nine Wow, so that just started. Can't believe I've made it this far. First ambition for this year is to get out and about more...
3053
photos
51
followers
69
following
793% complete
View this month »
2891
2892
2893
2894
2895
2896
2897
2898
Latest from all albums
2892
155
2893
2894
2895
2896
2897
2898
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Taken
18th July 2020 2:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
time
,
music
,
nostalgia
,
audio tape cassette
Jenn
Very creative!
July 18th, 2020
Bankmann
ace
@missjenn
Thank you! :-)
July 18th, 2020
Saxa van Eijnsbergen
ace
We've got several here too, in those cassette decks, you know, with a clear cover so you can read the titles. The children have been investigating them I think as some of the tape has been pulled out. But you must be wrong about almost half a century, that's only a couple of years ago cassette, wasn't it?! ;-)
July 18th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Thank you! :-)