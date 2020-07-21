Previous
Next
Silverback by bankmann
Photo 2901

Silverback

I was ou for a walk with a couple of friends the previous weekend. I brought along Th eMonstrsity () out of sheer defiance, intent as I am to master it again, even with my poor eyesight.

We found this mural in the Vippetangen district, close to Akershus Fortress in central Oslo. It was signed 'Lang-16'... I think.
21st July 2020 21st Jul 20

Bankmann

ace
@bankmann
Year Nine Wow, so that just started. Can't believe I've made it this far. First ambition for this year is to get out and about more...
794% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise