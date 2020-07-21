Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2901
Silverback
I was ou for a walk with a couple of friends the previous weekend. I brought along Th eMonstrsity () out of sheer defiance, intent as I am to master it again, even with my poor eyesight.
We found this mural in the Vippetangen district, close to Akershus Fortress in central Oslo. It was signed 'Lang-16'... I think.
21st July 2020
21st Jul 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Bankmann
ace
@bankmann
Year Nine Wow, so that just started. Can't believe I've made it this far. First ambition for this year is to get out and about more...
3058
photos
52
followers
69
following
794% complete
View this month »
2894
2895
2896
2897
2898
2899
2900
2901
Latest from all albums
2896
2897
2898
2899
156
157
2900
2901
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-5
Taken
12th July 2020 11:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mural
,
lensbaby
,
gorilla
,
oslo
,
street art
,
silverback
,
lensbaby 3g
,
bankmannlensbaby
,
vippetangen
,
lang-16
,
the monstrosity
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close