Special Delivery... by bankmann
Special Delivery...

Put me i an envelope, postage and stamp me, and send me to some foreign, faraway beach!

"Life is like a beach. And then you go for a dive."
- Me, I said that
23rd July 2020 23rd Jul 20

Bankmann

ace
@bankmann
Year Nine Wow, so that just started. Can't believe I've made it this far. First ambition for this year is to get out and about more...
795% complete

