Previous
Next
Good Friends Are Nice... by bankmann
Photo 2918

Good Friends Are Nice...

A couple of friends of mine decided to give me an early birthday present; a brand new 32" monitor for my Mac. :-D Happy is me. :-D
27th July 2020 27th Jul 20

Bankmann

ace
@bankmann
Year Nine Wow, so that just started. Can't believe I've made it this far. First ambition for this year is to get out and about more...
799% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise