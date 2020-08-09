Sign up
Photo 2952
SALG ('Sale')
This caught my eye for a simple reason: I can't remember the last time I saw a high street shop use the Norwegian spelling of the word 'sale'...!
9th August 2020
9th Aug 20
Bankmann
ace
@bankmann
Year Nine Wow, so that just started. Can't believe I've made it this far. First ambition for this year is to get out and about more...
3117
photos
53
followers
70
following
809% complete
View this month »
2947
164
2948
2949
2950
2951
2952
2953
Tags
b&w
,
sale
,
shopping
,
salg
