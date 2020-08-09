Previous
SALG ('Sale') by bankmann
Photo 2952

SALG ('Sale')

This caught my eye for a simple reason: I can't remember the last time I saw a high street shop use the Norwegian spelling of the word 'sale'...!
9th August 2020 9th Aug 20

Bankmann

