Primal Search Therapy... by bankmann
Photo 2957

Primal Search Therapy...

Nope, I don't know what that means, either. The phrase just popped into my head.

I guess perhaps it is the exercise when you go searching for a book you already know isn't anywhere on your shelves - and then get to vent your frustration over it.

Right?
12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

Bankmann

ace
@bankmann
Year Nine Wow, so that just started. Can't believe I've made it this far. First ambition for this year is to get out and about more...
Walks @ 7 ace
Getting lost in youtube or search engines on the web....
August 13th, 2020  
Bankmann ace
@joysabin
Indeed... Happens to me a lot...!
August 13th, 2020  
