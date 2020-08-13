Previous
Laß Mich Dein Pirat Sein... by bankmann
Laß Mich Dein Pirat Sein...

Lass mich dein Pirat sein
Auf allen sieben Meeren
Wir segeln bis zum Horizont
Begleiten wird uns nur der Mond

- Nena, 'Laß Mich Dein Pirat Sein' ('Let Me Be Your Pirate')
Bankmann

ace
@bankmann
Year Nine Wow, so that just started. Can't believe I've made it this far. First ambition for this year is to get out and about more...
