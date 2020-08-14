Previous
Water Colour Devil (I) by bankmann
Photo 2959

Water Colour Devil (I)

Oh, thunderous weather!
And me, light as a feather…
Floating like green leaves of tea,
dandruf adrift on a deep blue sea…
14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

Bankmann

ace
@bankmann
Year Nine Wow, so that just started. Can't believe I've made it this far. First ambition for this year is to get out and about more...
810% complete

Walks @ 7 ace
Took me a bit to 'find' you but, this is cool and well done. Fav!
August 16th, 2020  
Bankmann ace
@joysabin
Thank you! :-)
August 16th, 2020  
