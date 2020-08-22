Previous
Going Half-Price...
Going Half-Price...

Man, someone is really raking in the dough these days...!

A box of 50 face masks is now NKR 399,-.
That's USD 44,34, GBP, 33,71, or 37,59 Euro...
Which is only half what it was only a short while ago.
Still...
And who said that air was free...?
Bankmann

Photo Details

