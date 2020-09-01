Sign up
Photo 2990
Hoots Mon!
- Och aye, there's a moose loose aboot this hoose onna braw, bricht, moonlicht nicht! Hoots mon!
1st September 2020
1st Sep 20
0
0
Bankmann
ace
@bankmann
Year Nine Wow, so that just started. Can't believe I've made it this far. First ambition for this year is to get out and about more...
3158
photos
52
followers
70
following
819% complete
Tags
sunglasses
,
beard
,
scottish
,
selfie
,
scot
,
hoots mon
,
och aye
,
there's a moose loose aboot this hoose
,
it's a braw bricht moonlicht nicht
