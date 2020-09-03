Previous
Brain The Size Of A Planet... by bankmann
Photo 2992

Brain The Size Of A Planet...

“Here I am, brain the size of a planet, and they ask me to take you to the bridge. Call that job satisfaction, ’cause I don’t.”

- Marvin The Paranoid Android
(Douglas Adams, 'The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy')
3rd September 2020 3rd Sep 20

Bankmann

Year Nine Wow, so that just started. Can't believe I've made it this far. First ambition for this year is to get out and about more...
