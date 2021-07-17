Previous
Angel Rising... by bankmann
Angel Rising...

...but Bankmann wasn't dead after alll...

It's been a good while since I've been on 365. A good long while.
I needed a few days off. And days turned to weeks, turned to months. And now it's been three quarters of a a year, -ish.

The last year and half, I've been working form, like most people, I guess. With all the Corona-restrictions, It's been mostly a life of a shut-in. I fell; hard seeing any people, except for a very few. Or my work colleagues on video chat. I've on ly visited my family three times in that period.

I guess I just got a bit fed up after a while. I kept making pictures for the most part, and I will start to upload them on appropriate dates. But it's going to go a bit slow at first, I'm afraid... ;-)

Hi, y'all!
Bankmann

ace
@bankmann
Year Nine Wow, so that just started. Can't believe I've made it this far. First ambition for this year is to get out and about more...
Julie Duncan ace
Super-cool! Did you paint this? It's certainly been a difficult last couple of years. We've all been through things we'd rather not think about. It's great to see you back, and I'm looking forward to more of your pictures! All the best! :)
July 23rd, 2021  
Bankmann ace
@juliedduncan
Thank you, Julie! :-)
I doubt I could paint this well by hand... ;-p
No, I have to admit to a hefty use of comer, filters and software...
July 23rd, 2021  
