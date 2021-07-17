Angel Rising...

...but Bankmann wasn't dead after alll...



It's been a good while since I've been on 365. A good long while.

I needed a few days off. And days turned to weeks, turned to months. And now it's been three quarters of a a year, -ish.



The last year and half, I've been working form, like most people, I guess. With all the Corona-restrictions, It's been mostly a life of a shut-in. I fell; hard seeing any people, except for a very few. Or my work colleagues on video chat. I've on ly visited my family three times in that period.



I guess I just got a bit fed up after a while. I kept making pictures for the most part, and I will start to upload them on appropriate dates. But it's going to go a bit slow at first, I'm afraid... ;-)



Hi, y'all!