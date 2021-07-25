Previous
Chucklesworth... by bankmann
Photo 3005

Chucklesworth...

Chucklesworth is that old butler that laughs a bit too loudly - and a fair bit madly - after having been at the pickles again....

... and no-one gets the joke.
Bankmann

