Almost Normal.... by bankmann
Photo 3007

Almost Normal....

These past couple of weeks, I've been more social than the year-and-a-half gone by since the pandemic hit. It's ben surprisingly tiring, but also a very nice change of pace. I've even been to the movies.
27th July 2021

Bankmann

@bankmann
Year Nine Wow, so that just started. Can't believe I've made it this far. First ambition for this year is to get out and about more...
