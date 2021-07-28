Previous
Next
Virtual VR... by bankmann
Photo 3008

Virtual VR...

I've been wondering, should I get a VR set for my game console? Would it be as fun as I imagine?

Problem is, it costs as much as the console itself, I've only got one game that wants it, and no guarantee it will work for me. And there''s no shop in town that lets you try before you buy...
28th July 2021 28th Jul 21

Bankmann

ace
@bankmann
Year Ten Still moving slowly towards som sort of mastery over my camera equipment. Very slowly. Year Nine Wow, so that just started. Can't believe I've made it...
824% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise