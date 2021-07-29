Previous
Trigger Happy... by bankmann
Photo 3009

Trigger Happy...

When you're stressed out, grumpy or outright mad at the world, there's no better therapy than blowing up alien butt all over the video screen.

And then the neighbours start banging the walls...
29th July 2021 29th Jul 21

Bankmann

ace
@bankmann
Year Ten Still moving slowly towards som sort of mastery over my camera equipment. Very slowly. Year Nine Wow, so that just started. Can't believe I've made it...
Photo Details

bkb in the city
Lol primal therapy is the best
July 30th, 2021  
Bankmann ace
@bkbinthecity
Ain’t it, though…! :-)
July 30th, 2021  
