Three, Nine, Four, Eight... by bankmann
Photo 3010

Three, Nine, Four, Eight...

Want into the city centre today for som e lazy shopping with friends.
It got a whole lot warmer than I expected, and I got a bit unwell at the end.
So I went back home with my loot, and now I'm gonna have some ice-cream.
30th July 2021 30th Jul 21

Bankmann

bkb in the city
Ice cream is the best
July 30th, 2021  
Bankmann ace
@bkbinthecity
… and I’ve got a freezer drawer full… :-D
July 30th, 2021  
