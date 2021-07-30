Sign up
Photo 3010
Three, Nine, Four, Eight...
Want into the city centre today for som e lazy shopping with friends.
It got a whole lot warmer than I expected, and I got a bit unwell at the end.
So I went back home with my loot, and now I'm gonna have some ice-cream.
30th July 2021
30th Jul 21
Bankmann
ace
@bankmann
Year Ten Still moving slowly towards som sort of mastery over my camera equipment. Very slowly. Year Nine Wow, so that just started. Can't believe I've made it...
Tags
b&w
,
drawing
,
metro
,
masked
,
selfie
,
oslo-metro
,
face-mask
,
three nine four eight
bkb in the city
Ice cream is the best
July 30th, 2021
Bankmann
ace
@bkbinthecity
… and I’ve got a freezer drawer full… :-D
July 30th, 2021
… and I’ve got a freezer drawer full… :-D