Zombie Clerk (II) by bankmann
Zombie Clerk (II)

Sitting very still.
Felling very ill.
Paying every bill.
Dead flies on the windowsill.
8th February 2017 8th Feb 17

Bankmann

@bankmann
Year Nine Wow, so that just started. Can't believe I've made it this far. First ambition for this year is to get out and about more...
