Cro-Magnon Modern (II) by bankmann
Cro-Magnon Modern (II)

You, know, when you're doing these uploads there and a half year after you readied them, it's hard to remember what was the idea at the time. Really. I have evolved since then. I hope.
10th February 2017 10th Feb 17

Bankmann

