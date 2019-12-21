Sign up
137 / 365
Drunk In The Midnight Choir
Like a bird on a wire
Like a drunk in a midnight choir
I have tried in my way to be free
- Leonard Cohen, 'Bir on a Wire'
21st December 2019
21st Dec 19
Bankmann
ace
@bankmann
Year Eight: Still haven't had enough. I hope Io get more out and about this coming year. My eyes won't get much better, and I need...
2801
photos
51
followers
69
following
130
131
132
133
134
135
136
137
2659
2660
2661
136
2662
2663
137
2664
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
experimental
Taken
21st December 2019 4:31pm
Privacy
Tags
selfie
,
fiveplustwo-music
Margo
ace
horrible!!
December 21st, 2019
