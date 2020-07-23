Red Fog...

The Red Fog ('Den røde tåke') is an action novel from the 1930s by author Øvre Richter Frich, in the Jonas Fjeld series. While mainly a series of action thrillers, the books often contain science fiction elements. In this one, 'modern day' pirates get their hands on special glasses that helps them see as clear as day in the dark and fog, making their eyes glow a sinister red.



You'd be lucky to get hold of any of the original books from the thirties; I've only got three. The rest I've got are from the sixties, in addition to a nineties reissues my dad once bought.