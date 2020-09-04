Previous
"8860" by bankmann
"8860"

If you are being steam-punked - does that involve surprising amounts of superheated water vapour - or little murderous toys crawling all over your breakfast?
4th September 2020

Bankmann

Year Nine Wow, so that just started. Can't believe I've made it this far. First ambition for this year is to get out and about more...
