Telephone box, Maiden Bradley, Wiltshire by barbarav
10 / 365

Telephone box, Maiden Bradley, Wiltshire

I take photos of telephone boxes where I go on my travels, so many have been removed. This one is a working telephone box as the mobile phone signal in the village is poor.
5th February 2026 5th Feb 26

BarbaraV

@barbarav
A photographer for many years, I try to take a photo everyday even if it is just the sky on my dog walks. I still...
2% complete

