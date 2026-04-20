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Forget-me-Not by barbarav
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Forget-me-Not

One of my favourite spring flowers
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

BarbaraV

@barbarav
A photographer for many years, I try to take a photo everyday even if it is just the sky on my dog walks. I still...
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