Previous
Next
Roses all the way by barneyone
Photo 878

Roses all the way

We took over the garden last August. It was overshadowed by a very high Leylandia hedge.
A lot of pruning, watering and light has let this climber thrive. We have 20+ blooms smiling on us. The really are this glorious red! Taken with iPad
20th June 2021 20th Jun 21

Rita

ace
@barneyone
Now retired after 40 years working with my husband on a country estate in North Yorkshire, England. I also taught Floral Art. I have exhibited...
240% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise