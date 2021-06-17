Sign up
Photo 635
Drawing
17th June 2021
17th Jun 21
Rita
ace
@barneyone
Now retired after 40 years working with my husband on a country estate in North Yorkshire, England. I also taught Floral Art. I have exhibited...
Sorry to have being missing for so long. Since I last posted we have moved house……twice! We moved into a temporary place for what was supposed to be a short time but then caught out by COVID. We got the keys to our final home. In a sheltered block where there were very vulnerable bodies, hence the long hiatus. We were shielding for a good while so I took up drawing. I am grateful for the reminder from Ross and hope to now get back to posting with some regularity. Lovely to see some of my “old” friends are still active.
June 18th, 2021
