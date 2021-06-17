Previous
17th June 2021 17th Jun 21

Rita

@barneyone
Now retired after 40 years working with my husband on a country estate in North Yorkshire, England. I also taught Floral Art. I have exhibited...
Rita ace
Sorry to have being missing for so long. Since I last posted we have moved house……twice! We moved into a temporary place for what was supposed to be a short time but then caught out by COVID. We got the keys to our final home. In a sheltered block where there were very vulnerable bodies, hence the long hiatus. We were shielding for a good while so I took up drawing. I am grateful for the reminder from Ross and hope to now get back to posting with some regularity. Lovely to see some of my “old” friends are still active.
June 18th, 2021  
