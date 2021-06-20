Sign up
Photo 636
Twice in a Blue Moon
First ever bloom on a rose grown from a cutting taken by my son Keith. The blooms gradually fade to become much more blue. The original plant was bred from the well known "Blue Moon"taken with ipad
20th June 2021
20th Jun 21
Rita
ace
@barneyone
Now retired after 40 years working with my husband on a country estate in North Yorkshire, England. I also taught Floral Art.
2272
photos
12
followers
24
following
629
630
631
632
633
634
635
636
873
874
875
876
635
877
878
636
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Some Others
Camera
iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (2nd genera...
Taken
20th June 2021 4:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
roses
Julie Ryan
Pretty color
June 20th, 2021
