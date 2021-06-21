Previous
Winter Coat Off by barneyone
Winter Coat Off

Clipping, the fleece is beautifully oiled. My task is to pick off any hay bits or other debris then roll and tie for selling. The hands get wonderfully soft from the lanolin. A shame wool is not prized as it once was.
21st June 2021 21st Jun 21

Rita

@barneyone
Now retired after 40 years working with my husband on a country estate in North Yorkshire, England.
