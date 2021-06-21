Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 637
Winter Coat Off
Clipping, the fleece is beautifully oiled. My task is to pick off any hay bits or other debris then roll and tie for selling. The hands get wonderfully soft from the lanolin. A shame wool is not prized as it once was.
21st June 2021
21st Jun 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rita
ace
@barneyone
Now retired after 40 years working with my husband on a country estate in North Yorkshire, England. I also taught Floral Art. I have exhibited...
2274
photos
12
followers
24
following
174% complete
View this month »
630
631
632
633
634
635
636
637
Latest from all albums
875
876
635
877
878
636
637
879
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Some Others
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
19th June 2021 4:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sheep
,
fleece
,
shearing
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close