Foxy Lady by barrgun
18 / 365

Foxy Lady

May I introduce you to Lady Fenella Fox aka Foxy Lady. She is quiet a little miss and I'm sure as my photo buddy we will get up to all sorts as the new year proceeds.
18th December 2020 18th Dec 20

Barrgun

Hello, A couple of years ago my son passed his Canon 100D down to me, saying if I didn't get off automatic in two months...
