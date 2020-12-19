Sign up
Carsington Water tower, and Memorial Rock
However I positioned myself, I couldn't get the rock to align with the water tower. It is so frustrating. I stood there until it rained on me again. Then walked home. I think you'll see a few of these as the year progresses.
19th December 2020
19th Dec 20
Barrgun
@barrgun
Hello, A couple of years ago my son passed his Canon 100D down to me, saying if I didn't get off automatic in two months...
19
photos
1
followers
6
following
