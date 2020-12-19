Previous
Carsington Water tower, and Memorial Rock by barrgun
Carsington Water tower, and Memorial Rock

However I positioned myself, I couldn't get the rock to align with the water tower. It is so frustrating. I stood there until it rained on me again. Then walked home. I think you'll see a few of these as the year progresses.
19th December 2020

Barrgun

